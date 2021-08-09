Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 615 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.08. 252,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,916,023. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $266.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

