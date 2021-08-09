Windward Capital Management Co. CA Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.05. 36,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,271. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

