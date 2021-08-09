William Blair Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

BECN stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after buying an additional 202,670 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

