William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Workiva in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

NYSE WK opened at $133.14 on Monday. Workiva has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $14,308,650. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 20.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

