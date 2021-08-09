William Blair Downgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.17.

NYSE NVRO opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.19. Nevro has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nevro by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Nevro by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 256,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nevro by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nevro by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

