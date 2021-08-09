William Blair Comments on 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

ONEM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $167,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

