Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.36 million, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 139,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

