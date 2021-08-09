Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREE opened at $13.12 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

