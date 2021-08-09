Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

