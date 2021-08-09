Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 760 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.10. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

