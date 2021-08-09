Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $206,724,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after buying an additional 60,777 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

