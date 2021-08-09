Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $196.26 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $199.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

