Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.16% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 261,974 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,744 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,214,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,044,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

