Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

