WeTrust Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. WeTrust has a market cap of $840,096.26 and approximately $10.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WeTrust has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.58 or 0.00832327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00107300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00040204 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

