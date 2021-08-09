Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 218.73% from the company’s current price.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 3,042,360 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $9,583,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 591,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at $4,154,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.