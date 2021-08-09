Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 218.73% from the company’s current price.
Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 2.22.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.
