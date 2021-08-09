Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NYSE WLKP opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.