West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-5.545-$-3.879 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57 billion-$9.91 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

