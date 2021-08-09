West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.
West Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.
NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.25. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,032.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
