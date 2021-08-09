West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.25. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,032.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

