WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WESCO International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $114.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $116.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

