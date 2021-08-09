Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 3,134 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 2.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,066,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 46.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 56,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $83.32. 8,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

