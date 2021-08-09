Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.47. The firm has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

