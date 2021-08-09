Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 820 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.41. 17,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,288. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $236.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.