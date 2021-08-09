Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $470.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $470.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $363.43.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $408.41 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $420.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

