Well Done LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,892. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04.

