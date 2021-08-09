Well Done LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Well Done LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

