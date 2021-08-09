Well Done LLC Cuts Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $466.30. 5,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,071. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $286.18 and a 1 year high of $471.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.46.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

