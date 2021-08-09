Well Done LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period.

QVAL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.05. 11,577 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

