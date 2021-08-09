Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shake Shack stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.