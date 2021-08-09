Wedbush Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $300.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $345.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on W. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.32.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $263.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.56. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,252 shares of company stock worth $3,057,609. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

