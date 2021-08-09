Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

