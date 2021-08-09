Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1,250.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $22,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.