Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 83.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.