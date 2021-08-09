Warburg Research Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.18 ($134.33).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €84.28 ($99.15) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

