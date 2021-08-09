Warburg Research Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €112.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at €126.80 ($149.18) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 44.88. Stratec has a 52 week low of €94.40 ($111.06) and a 52 week high of €145.00 ($170.59).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

