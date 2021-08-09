Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Purchases Shares of 9,000 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $584.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

