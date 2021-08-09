Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,199. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

