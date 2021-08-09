Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce sales of $4.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 6,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,065. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $130.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

