Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Nancy Ferrara Sells 3,000 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nancy Ferrara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $199,440.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $196,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $192,030.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

