Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.77-2.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

