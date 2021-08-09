Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Volex (OTC:VLXGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Volex Company Profile

Volex Plc engages in the provision of cabling solutions for servicing consumer electronics, telecommunications, data centers, medical equipment, and the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Power Cords, Cable Assemblies, and Central. The Power Cords segment sells and manufactures electrical power products to manufacturers of electrical & electronic devices and appliances, which include laptop, computers, printers, televisions, power tools and floor cleaning equipment.

