Vishay Precision Group (VPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.