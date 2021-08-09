Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

