Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.