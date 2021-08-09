Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of AIO stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38.

