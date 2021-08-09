Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well in the long haul. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, and higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables the company to deploy capital via share buybacks and dividends. It has been repaying debts for quite some time. However, it continues to grapple with high operating expenses that put pressure on the company’s margins. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well for the company as it leads to drop in trading opportunities. Its weak Market Making segment bothers the company. The company's second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 63 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16% due to lower revenues.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,945. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

