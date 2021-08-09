Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,628,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,038,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,000.

Shares of ATVCU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

