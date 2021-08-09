Virtu Financial LLC Invests $98,000 in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNE opened at $6.03 on Monday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $158.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

