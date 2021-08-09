Virtu Financial LLC Invests $113,000 in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,141,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $15,268,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,970,000.

Shares of ACAHU stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

