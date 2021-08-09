Virtu Financial LLC Invests $102,000 in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

KMF opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

