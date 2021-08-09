Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,583 CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFIVU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

